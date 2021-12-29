The Owls aren’t expected to have a particularly busy January given the restrictions that they’re working with, though Moore is assessing various free agents and loan options as the new year rolls around.

Wednesday’s manager doesn’t have too much time to work his magic, however, and there is also now the added complication of how clubs are handling the drastic increase of Covid-19 cases within their ranks. Fewer players may be available for loan as they deal with the lack of personnel available.

When does the January window open?

For all of the leagues in England the window will open up from January 1st. The Owls, like their counterparts across the divisions, will be hoping to get their work done as early as possible to give any new players a good amount of time to settle.

When does it close?

Clubs have until 11pm on January 31st to get their transfer work done, after which they will not be allowed to register any new players – unless they are free agents at the time when the window slams shut.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is looking to sign new players in January.

How many loan players are allowed?

Technically there’s no limit to the amount of loan players that you’re allowed to have in your side according to EFL rules, so they could get more, however there are restrictions in terms of how many can be named in a matchday squad.