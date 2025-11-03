Goalkeeper Ethan Horvath made seven saves to help Sheffield Wednesday draw 0-0 with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Ethan Horvath has been included in the Championship Team of the Week after helping the Owls secure a rare clean sheet in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

The shot-stopper, who joined the Owls on loan from Cardiff City in August, was recalled to the starting line-up for the first time since being sent-off in the 2-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic at The Valley a fortnight earlier.

Although the tussle at The Hawthorns was light on quality, Horvath played a key role in helping Wednesday put the brakes on their four-game losing run, making seven saves to help them secure just a second clean sheet of the season.

Although the bulk of his saves were fairly routine, they still had to be made. His best stop saw him get down low to his left hand side in the first half to keep out an effort from Baggies midfielder Alex Mowatt.

Pedersen praises Horvath

Reflecting on the Cardiff City loanee’s performance between the posts, Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen, speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, said: “I think he was calm and strong. He played a really good game. A really good game.”

Horvath, who has made 11 appearances since joining the Owls, will now be targeting his first clean sheet at Hillsborough ahead of Wednesday night’s clash with Norwich City.

The Owls, who beat the Canaries 2-0 on Bonfire Night last year, will head into this season’s Bonfire Night clash looking for their first home win of the season and a first clean sheet at Hillsborough since last December.