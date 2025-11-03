Liam Palmer will make his 478th appearance for Sheffield Wednesday this week, taking him level with the great Kevin Pressman.

Palmer, who has spent practically his whole career at Hillsborough, turned out for the 477th time over the weekend as the Owls secured a 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion, and ticked another box in his Wednesday story last month as he pulled on Ethan Horvath’s goalkeeping gloves following the American’s dismissal at Charlton Athletic.

Pressman spent a few more games in net than ‘Palms’, turning out 478 times for the Owls during his lengthy stay at Wednesday, and for the time being there are only three players in the entire history of the club that have made more appearances. That’s likely to change this week, though, with Palmer likely to face both Norwich City and Southampton, taking him to 479 and fourth outright in the club’s all-time list of appearance-makers.

Just Alan Finney (504), Jack Brown (507) and Andrew Wilson (546) will sit about the defender at that point, and he could overtake two of them by the time the season is up. It’s a remarkable effort in the modern game.

Steve Ellis

Elsewhere, Barry Bannan (462) is just four appearances away from leapfrogging Tommy Crawshaw to go sixth on the the list, and he too could bump Pressman down another place in a few months’ time. The Owls skipper has also achieved legendary status now, and - like Palmer - will be eager to try and break the 500-game mark only achieved by three people.

It comes after Dominic Iorfa managed to hit 200 games for the club recently before putting in a fantastic performance on appearance number 201 over the weekend, while the fourth most used player in the current setup is Ike Ugbo with 72 outings - which shows the scale of the player turnover in the last couple of seasons.

Andrew Wilson - 546

Jack Brown - 507

Alan Finney - 504

Kevin Pressman - 478

Liam Palmer - 477

Tommy Crawshaw - 465

Barry Bannan - 462

Redfern Froggatt - 458

Don Megson - 442

John Fantham - 434