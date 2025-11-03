One Sheffield Wednesday legend to catch another at Hillsborough's blue and white night
Palmer, who has spent practically his whole career at Hillsborough, turned out for the 477th time over the weekend as the Owls secured a 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion, and ticked another box in his Wednesday story last month as he pulled on Ethan Horvath’s goalkeeping gloves following the American’s dismissal at Charlton Athletic.
Join our Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp community
Get all your Sheffield Wednesday news delivered straight to your phone!
Pressman spent a few more games in net than ‘Palms’, turning out 478 times for the Owls during his lengthy stay at Wednesday, and for the time being there are only three players in the entire history of the club that have made more appearances. That’s likely to change this week, though, with Palmer likely to face both Norwich City and Southampton, taking him to 479 and fourth outright in the club’s all-time list of appearance-makers.
Just Alan Finney (504), Jack Brown (507) and Andrew Wilson (546) will sit about the defender at that point, and he could overtake two of them by the time the season is up. It’s a remarkable effort in the modern game.
Elsewhere, Barry Bannan (462) is just four appearances away from leapfrogging Tommy Crawshaw to go sixth on the the list, and he too could bump Pressman down another place in a few months’ time. The Owls skipper has also achieved legendary status now, and - like Palmer - will be eager to try and break the 500-game mark only achieved by three people.
It comes after Dominic Iorfa managed to hit 200 games for the club recently before putting in a fantastic performance on appearance number 201 over the weekend, while the fourth most used player in the current setup is Ike Ugbo with 72 outings - which shows the scale of the player turnover in the last couple of seasons.
Andrew Wilson - 546
Jack Brown - 507
Alan Finney - 504
Kevin Pressman - 478
Liam Palmer - 477
Tommy Crawshaw - 465
Barry Bannan - 462
Redfern Froggatt - 458
Don Megson - 442
John Fantham - 434