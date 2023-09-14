Sheffield Wednesday encourage EFL clubs to sign ‘top man’ Ben Heneghan

Ben Heneghan has been told he will not be offered a contract to re-sign for Sheffield Wednesday - who have invited clubs to come in and sign the giant centre-half.

The Star revealed earlier this week that the 29-year-old defender was attracting interest from at least one EFL club as his continued recovery from ACL surgery reaches its end point.

Heneghan played 90 minutes for the Owls under-21 side on Friday in what was a major milestone having sustained a horror injury last October.

Wednesday manager Xisco has told Heneghan that he does not have a future at S6, but spoke glowingly of his approach to training and the professionalism he has shown at Middlewood Road since his arrival at the club.

“Ben is top,” he told The Star. “Top. He is a top man.

“Everyday he is coming in and working. Everyday he is the first, the first, the first. He is a good man, he is working very hard everyday.

“But maybe now he needs one month, maybe he is ready. He is playing games with the under-21 and has a very good level.”

With clubs now alive to the possibility of signing Heneghan - who as a free agent can move clubs outside of the recently closed transfer widow - it is hoped his performances in the under-21s can help attract a club.

“That would be perfect,” Xisco continued. “This is what I want. It’s important for him.

“It was the most difficult decision for me in the summer. He is one of the players I worked with over these months and everyday he is the first.

“You feel that he wants it. If he goes, for sure he will have success because he is a professional player and he is working everyday with full passion.”

Heneghan played only 13 matches for the Owls at the outset of their promotion campaign last season, gaining cult hero status with supporters for his strong and committed style of play.

One place remains in Wednesday’s EFL squad registration list, with Xisco intimating the club will continue in their search of a free agent attacker. The place will not be filled by Heneghan.

He has been with Wednesday throughout pre-season but will not be signed due to the weight of numbers at the back, the Owls boss explained.

“For me he is a good player with a good level,” he said. “I told him, ‘sorry but I need to give one step forward in this pre-season’. When I had the chance to sign Bamba and Di’Shon he was still in recovery.

“Right now he is good, he is playing, he is in training and he is very professional. He has a very good attitude towards working hard everyday. He is one of the examples.