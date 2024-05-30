Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brentford defender, Charlie Goode, is a name that could be considered an option for Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

The 28-year-old will leave the Bees at the end of his current contract when it expires at the end of June, and The Star understands that his name is one that has been mentioned at Hillsborough as a possible incoming.

Goode joined Brentford for a reported seven-figure fee in 2020 from Northampton Town, however struggled to nail down a regular spot at the club and has since spent time out on loan with the likes of Sheffield United, Blackpool and – most recently – Wigan Athletic.

He missed the last three games of the Latics’ season for ‘personal reasons’, but before that had only been absent for three matches during his loan spell that started back in January. In total he played 13 times as they achieved a midtable finish in League One.

The defender will have a plethora of options this summer as he weighs up where the next chapter of his career will play out, and it’s thought that a switch to Danny Röhl’s Owls is something that could potentially be considered.

Goode has experience playing in all four of the top divisions in England having climbed up the pyramid over the course of his career, and at around 6'5” the centre back would certainly be considered a big physical presence at whatever team he ends up at over the summer.