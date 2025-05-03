Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You’d not be too hard pressed to wonder if this afternoon’s final day outing at Vicarage Road has been a long time coming for figures on both sides.

Both Watford and Sheffield Wednesday entered the Christmas months wondering what might be possible - and whether a mutual underdog scrap for what Danny Röhl described as ‘something special’ might just be on the cards. As it has happened, both have had to settle for the achievement of long-held midtable safety.

Indeed, this afternoon marks the first time in five years that Wednesday have lined up in their last outing without either promotion or relegation on the line. Other fights are being fought elsewhere; for the title, for the play-offs and for a retention of second tier status. It’s been an odd feeling, but one that should be seen as a huge positive. For a club of Wednesday’s standing in the division, this feels a more than solid campaign.

And despite the jeopardy-free nature of proceedings, Danny Röhl has tasked his side with winning the intensity war. In a troubling season of form at Hillsborough, Watford delivered the only real hammering on the results card, a 6-2 November slapping that fittingly fell just days on from Halloween. It’s Wednesday’s turn to out the frighteners on the Hornets, Röhl suggested.

“They have also not had a successful second half of the season and they took not so many points,” said the Owls boss. “It is the last game of the season and of course they will want to try again for one more home win, that was their biggest strength in the first half of the season. They took a lot of points at home.

“But it is about which team can go again on the highest intensity with the highest level. It is a good team with a lot of individual players in front. They have some weapons. But we are in a good way, especially away, we will go there and hopefully we will see a good Championship football game with nice football, good intensity and hopefully with a good end for us.”

