Sheffield Wednesday laid down marker to finish well against Watford 'weapons'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Both Watford and Sheffield Wednesday entered the Christmas months wondering what might be possible - and whether a mutual underdog scrap for what Danny Röhl described as ‘something special’ might just be on the cards. As it has happened, both have had to settle for the achievement of long-held midtable safety.
Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here
Indeed, this afternoon marks the first time in five years that Wednesday have lined up in their last outing without either promotion or relegation on the line. Other fights are being fought elsewhere; for the title, for the play-offs and for a retention of second tier status. It’s been an odd feeling, but one that should be seen as a huge positive. For a club of Wednesday’s standing in the division, this feels a more than solid campaign.
And despite the jeopardy-free nature of proceedings, Danny Röhl has tasked his side with winning the intensity war. In a troubling season of form at Hillsborough, Watford delivered the only real hammering on the results card, a 6-2 November slapping that fittingly fell just days on from Halloween. It’s Wednesday’s turn to out the frighteners on the Hornets, Röhl suggested.
For the latest Owls news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
“They have also not had a successful second half of the season and they took not so many points,” said the Owls boss. “It is the last game of the season and of course they will want to try again for one more home win, that was their biggest strength in the first half of the season. They took a lot of points at home.
“But it is about which team can go again on the highest intensity with the highest level. It is a good team with a lot of individual players in front. They have some weapons. But we are in a good way, especially away, we will go there and hopefully we will see a good Championship football game with nice football, good intensity and hopefully with a good end for us.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.