Sunderland’s Wembley win over Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday meant that the Chairboys were condemned to another season in the third tier alongside the Owls, meaning that 23 of the 24 teams for the upcoming campaign have now been finalised.

Wednesdayites will no doubt take an interest in what happens in next weekend’s game between Mansfield Town and Port Vale, with the winner taking the step up from League Two to join Forest Green Rovers and Exeter City in the division above.

Distance-wise, Plymouth Argyle will remain Wednesday’s longest trip of the season after Peterborough United, Derby County and Barnsley came down from the Championship, however there is another long trip down south on the cards following Exeter’s promotion.

With Sunderland heading up, Wednesday’s Hillsborough will take its place as the biggest stadium in the division, slightly ahead of Derby’s Pride Park, and no doubt there will be a target on the Owls’ back as they once again try to get themselves back up into the Championship.

The last two times that Wednesday have been promoted from League One has been in their second season in the division (2005 and 2012), and Darren Moore will be hoping that that trend can continue in the upcoming campaign after missing out via the play-offs in the season just gone.

Mansfield and Port Vale will face off at Wembley on May 22nd at 4pm.