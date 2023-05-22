News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death

Sheffield Wednesday wait for news after injured Owls duo substituted before booking play-off final spot

Sheffield Wednesday fans will be hoping for good news on the horizon regarding both Marvin Johnson and Dominic Iorfa as they head into the play-off final.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 22nd May 2023, 13:29 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 13:43 BST

Both players went down with injuries during the historic 5-5 aggregate draw with Peterborough United and were taken off by manager, Darren Moore, but the hope will be that the pair can shake off their knocks in time for Wembley.

It was Iorfa who went off first in the game, making way for Aden Flint in the early stages of added time after receiving treatment by the Owls’ medical team, and then Johnson followed suit in the first half of extra time after he too was grounded in discomfort – Jaden Brown took his place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For Wednesday it worked out as Flint got the assist for Liam Palmer’s equaliser and Brown helped create Callum Paterson’s, but both Johnson and Iorfa are likely to be back in the XI come Monday as long as they’re passed fit for the encounter.

Most Popular
Read More
Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley’s play-off final records heading into huge Wemb...

Neither looked overly distressd during the celebrations post-game, though Johnson did spend some time bouncing on one leg.

Moore may be able to give more information on their fitness later this week in his pre-match press conference, however he has been cagey on injuries of late after stating that he would rather focus on the game itself rather than player availability.

Should the pair be passed fit then Wednesday are set to be dealing with the same squad as the one that faced the Posh on Thursday, however Fisayo Dele-Bashiru may be able to return to contention after a knee injury kept him out of the semifinal second leg.

Dominic Iorfa was one of the players substituted after picking up a knock for Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)Dominic Iorfa was one of the players substituted after picking up a knock for Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)
Dominic Iorfa was one of the players substituted after picking up a knock for Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)

MORE: Wednesday’s penalty hero says Darren Moore ‘doesn’t like days off’

Related topics:Darren MooreDominic IorfaPeterborough United