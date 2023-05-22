Sheffield Wednesday fans will be hoping for good news on the horizon regarding both Marvin Johnson and Dominic Iorfa as they head into the play-off final.

Both players went down with injuries during the historic 5-5 aggregate draw with Peterborough United and were taken off by manager, Darren Moore, but the hope will be that the pair can shake off their knocks in time for Wembley.

It was Iorfa who went off first in the game, making way for Aden Flint in the early stages of added time after receiving treatment by the Owls’ medical team, and then Johnson followed suit in the first half of extra time after he too was grounded in discomfort – Jaden Brown took his place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Wednesday it worked out as Flint got the assist for Liam Palmer’s equaliser and Brown helped create Callum Paterson’s, but both Johnson and Iorfa are likely to be back in the XI come Monday as long as they’re passed fit for the encounter.

Neither looked overly distressd during the celebrations post-game, though Johnson did spend some time bouncing on one leg.

Moore may be able to give more information on their fitness later this week in his pre-match press conference, however he has been cagey on injuries of late after stating that he would rather focus on the game itself rather than player availability.

Should the pair be passed fit then Wednesday are set to be dealing with the same squad as the one that faced the Posh on Thursday, however Fisayo Dele-Bashiru may be able to return to contention after a knee injury kept him out of the semifinal second leg.