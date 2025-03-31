Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of Sheffield Wednesday’s players have not been paid on time this month, an issue that is unfortunately not a new instance at Hillsborough.

The Owls are about to head into the final seven games of the 2024/25 season, and ahead of their game against Hull City on Saturday and The Star was informed that there had once again been problems surrounding the players’ wages.

Multiple sources confirmed to this publication that – at the time of writing – at least some players had not been paid on time for March, however the suggestion has been that a lengthy wait isn’t expected – with the club hoping to have things rectified as soon as possible.

Now, while investigations were ongoing, the news has been confirmed by the club, with a statement reading, “Sheffield Wednesday can confirm a temporary issue with the payment of player salaries for the month of March.

“This has occurred as a result of significant sums of money owed to the chairman’s businesses which has in turn impacted on the club’s immediate cashflow.

“The chairman is working hard to resolve this situation at the earliest possible opportunity and in the meantime thanks everyone for their patience and understanding.”

Sheffield Wednesday have had wage problems before

It’s not the first time that people have not been paid on time at Wednesday under the ownership of chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, and earlier this season the club were placed under embargo due to amounts owed to His Majesty's Revenue and Customs.

How long this issue will persist remains to be seen, but no doubt Danny Röhl will be eager to see it quickly put to bed so that everybody can remain fully focused on picking up as many points as possible before the end of the season, with the German insistent that a chance at the play-offs is still a possibility.

Wednesday fans, meanwhile, will be worried at the latest financial issue during Chansiri’s time at the club, and given the constant chatter surrounding potential new owners it will certainly not be well received.

The English Football League has stated that ‘clubs must now notify the league within two working days of the due date if they have failed to meet their financial obligations to a player or players’, and that any club in default of payments to players will be ‘subject to an immediate registration embargo’.

At the time of publishing there are no clubs under embargo as per the EFL’s Embargo Reporting Service, but if the matter isn’t rectified imminently then that is set to change.

