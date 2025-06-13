The Star understands that non-playing staff at Sheffield Wednesday have either been paid or are expected to be by the end of the day.

It was reported by this publication on Thursday night that progress was being made amid the latest financial debacle at Hillsborough, almost two weeks on from when players, coaches and non-footballing staff had expected their wages for May.

At the time of writing it’s understood that many of those who had been unpaid, or partly paid, previously have now received their money in full, however there has been no word on when players will get theirs. An embargo will remain in place until that happens.

Sheffield Wednesday remain under embargo

While the ongoing issues surrounding player payment is far from ideal, it will be seen as a positive step that other staff at the club are starting to get what is owed to them, and it offers hope that the players will be next.

There remains, of course, concern about the club’s future given the next round of wages are only a couple of weeks’ away, and there will also be other bills to settle in the near future as well. Dejphon Chansiri’s inability to pay two of the last three rounds of wages on time means that every month now will come with question marks.

Though not confirmed, the latest late payments is thought to have seen the Owls breach the English Football League’s 30-day rule, so while payment of players would see their current embargo lifted, a three-window transfer fee restriction is likely to remain in place.

