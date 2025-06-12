Progress is expected on fulfilling the May salaries of non-footballing staff at Sheffield Wednesday, The Star understands.

A range of individuals from playing staff to backroom staff and non-football employees have not been in receipt of their expected payments for the last calendar month, with their last payday having fallen on May 30. Staff were initially advised that the club had anticipated they would able to fulfil the remainder of the wages a few days later on Monday June 2, though that date came and passed with apologetic correspondence.

Now, some 13 days on from their expected payday, The Star has reason to believe progress has been made on fulfilling payments to staff still awaiting their full wages and that all non-footballing staff should expect full payment in the next 24 hours. The status of player wage payments is not yet known.

CHARGED: Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri (Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Financial issues have reared their heads throughout Dejphon Chansiri’s time as owner of the Hillsborough club, with the most recent late payment of wages having come as recently as March. This is believed to be the first time a large number of staff have been impacted, however, with many in receipt of just £700 of their monies owed. Staff impacted were allowed access to an emergency funding process in the case of financial hardship, which is believed to have proven successful.

Staff at all levels have been kept up to speed with a string of emails, many of which have been seen by The Star. HR support and an encouragement to request access to the emergency funding was a regular theme throughout the correspondence, though beyond the initial expectation of June 2 payment there was little in the way of detail about the causes or expected timeline around the issues. Staff spoken to by The Star in the last fortnight have expressed a sympathy for colleagues told to relay limited information.

On Monday the PFA released a statement condemning the ‘unacceptable’ situation at Hillsborough regarding the ongoing wait on player wages. Wednesday would walk into the potential of player walk-outs should payments for May and June not be satisfied on time at the end of this month. It remains to be seen when these issues are expected to be resolved.