Employees at Sheffield Wednesday have received notice that they will be paid on time tomorrow, The Star understands, after remarkable fundraising efforts in the last proved successful.

The club was placed in administration last week amid mounting pressure from HMRC on former chairman Dejphon Chansiri. Administrators Begbies Traynor have come in to oversee a flurry of commercial activity around Wednesday, with the fan base re-engaged after the reversal of a spending boycott designed to bring Chansiri’s reign to an end.

A partial payment from a merchant provider landed this morning and has taken funds to a sufficient level, it is understood.

Payday for October arrives tomorrow (Fri Oct 31) and The Star were among those to report yesterday that the requisite revenue had been raised to satisfy the club’s payroll. The club’s administrators were confident that non-football staff would receive all their cash as a first priority, with any prospect of a partial payment to players and coaches due to the logistics of moving cash digitally.

But correspondence sent to employees and seen by The Star makes clear the funds have been raised - and that non-football staff, players and backroom staff will be paid on payday. Following the spiralling nature of Chansiri’s time with the club, it is only the third month in eight that the club has been able to fulfil its financial obligations to its salaried workforce.

Beyond the logistical efforts undertaken to move received money through merchants at short notice, a lack of access to the club’s previous payroll system - a standard procedure owing to the process of administration - means employees will be paid on an individual basis before the close of business tomorrow.

The re-engaged fan base has stacked out Megastore queues and responded to sell many thousands of matchday tickets for their match against Oxford United last weekend - with a little over 24 hours’ notice. The club is on a drive to sell-out next week’s midweek welcoming of Norwich City, not only to raise further revenue but to further raise the profile of the club and its potential to any interested buyers.

The news comes as administration was further publicly formalised, with Companies House now officially reflecting the appointment of administrators and the change of registered office as of Thursday morning. Historic records have been amended as the process continues.

