Sheffield Wednesday are believed to have settled up amounts owed to many players and staff today, as they had suggested yesterday.

The Star reported on Monday that there had been communication from the Owls that wages would soon be on the way on the back of fees paid to the club as part of a transfer fee, with a handful of players getting their money last night.

Now, 15 days after a number of players handed in their notice as per 14bis of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, this publication understands that the bulk – if not all – have now been paid.

Sheffield Wednesday are paying people - finally

That includes players currently contracted for next season as well as those owed money following their respective departures, and it is hoped that it will mean that the embargo specifically relating to unpaid wages will now be lifted by the EFL. The embargoes relating to unpaid HMRC payments and money owed to other clubs will remain until they too are settled.

On top of the news on the player front, it has also been suggested – by Radio Sheffield – that non-playing staff are in the process of being paid, information that will come as a huge relief for those that have had to make do without for a number of weeks.

What happens next remains to be seen, and while this update certainly falls into the category of ‘good news’, there is another payday coming up in a couple of weeks’ time, and all eyes will be on that given that Wednesday’s immediate future remains very much in doubt.

