Sheffield Wednesday are yet to pay players or staff in full for the month of May, with possible repercussions extending to a three-window registration embargo.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The late payment of employees at Sheffield Wednesday is yet to be resolved as of Sunday afternoon, The Star understands. It became clear on Friday morning that at least some players and backroom staff had not been paid in a repeat of a situation from March that saw the club go to within hours of breaching the EFL’s ‘30-day rule’, which can be punishable by way of stringent transfer restrictions for three consecutive windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current situation would appear to be more concerning from a financial viewpoint, with even lower-paid non-footballing staff having been paid only a percentage of their wages. At least some staff were given only £700 of their expected monthly salaries and were advised that ‘emergency funding’ had been put in place for those who reported financial hardship to the club.

In an interview with The Star at the time of the March issues, Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri explained that the problem had been caused by cashflow issues in his private affairs and could not guarantee the club wouldn’t be hit by similar problems again. Just two months on employees have again suffered payment problems. There has been no official comment as to the reasons for the late payment of May salaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EFL regulations over when Wednesday would be in breach of the 30-day rule would indicate a Sunday night deadline for the full payment of employees, however, sources have suggested a Monday evening deadline is being worked towards. It has been suggested that dispensation can be given over short periods - in the event of good reason and co-operation - meaning any immediate ‘hard and fast’ deadline is not especially apparent at the time of writing.

The Star has reason to believe Chansiri has sought to raise funds from alternative sources, with hopes the issue can be resolved as quickly as possible - for this month at least. On Friday itself, staff and players received correspondence from Wednesday that said the club anticipated they would be able to send full payments ‘during the course of Monday’. It remains to be seen whether that hope is satisfied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star is working on getting further clarity on a few matters and will report when we have it.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Dejphon Chansiri has already made his feelings known on the prospect of a Sheffield Wednesday embargo