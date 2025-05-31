Dejphon Chansiri has already made his feelings known on the prospect of a Sheffield Wednesday embargo
At least some players and backroom staff are understood to have not been paid in full on their expected pay day for the month of May, as was the case in March. It was also revealed that this time around, many lower-paid non-footballing staff had been paid just £700 of their monthly salaries.
The Star has seen separate letters of correspondence from the club to both players and non-footballing staff apologising for the delay in payment, along with assurance of the club’s anticipation payments will be made during the course of Monday.
Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here
The Owls are in danger of being slapped with a three-window registration embargo after the combination of a failure to satisfy a HMRC payment and the March payment issues took them to a 29-day tally of late payments as per the EFL’s ‘30-day rule’. The rule was brought in to deter clubs who persistently default on important payments.
Speaking to The Star at the time of the March payment issues, Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri cited cashflow issues in his private business dealings and apologised for the problems suffered by the club, saying he was ‘wrong’ to have put the club in that position and that he had tried ‘everything his best’ to pay individuals on time and in full. The payments were eventually made to players, backroom staff and a small number of non-footballing staff owed wages on April 7.
Most concerningly, Chansiri told The Star he was unable to guarantee the issue would occur once more. Just two months on, Wednesday are once again in danger of incurring that embargo, which would inhibit the transfer business available to them by banishing the signing of any players for transfer fees or loan fees for three transfer windows. Deals would have to be ratified by the authorities and the Owls squad would have to be limited to a size of 23 players of a ‘professional standing’.
Areas of the Wednesday squad are ageing and put to the Wednesday owner that a three-window embargo would prove ‘catastrophic’ to the club’s progress, Chansiri took a surprisingly philosophical view - citing League One crisis outfit Reading as an example of how things can be achieved in spite of that sanction. The Royals went on to miss out on a third tier play-off spot and have recently been taken over by new ownership following a sustained period of mismanagement and fan protest.
"You can see even Reading for example, they have had a problem with embargos but they could get promoted,” he said in March. “Sometimes I do not understand the mindset that outside of buying players it is not good. Actually; buy, loan or free, it doesn't matter. It matters that a player fits to your squad or not. It doesn't mean free or loan is always cheaper than to buy, sometimes they are more expensive.
For the latest Owls news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
"Of course, some players we maybe need to sell, but whatever happens must happen. Even if we get an embargo, it does not mean we cannot bring in players. You may say we could only bring lesser players but it depends on the way we recruit. Of course it would not be good as if you're not under embargo, but it's not going to be the last day of your life.”
Despite Chansiri’s outlook, the latest developments have sprung huge concern within the Wednesday fanbase as to the future of the club - both on and off the field.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.