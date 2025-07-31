Sheffield Wednesday’s current financial crisis is affecting players at every level of the club, now including their academy scholars.

It’s been a chaotic few months for the Owls, who find themselves in the midst of a shambolic summer that has seen their manager leave, players terminate their contracts, and the club placed under embargo and a three-window fee restriction.

Players, staff and non-footballing staff have all been paid late and/or not at all at various points in recent months, and this publication – along with others – reported on Wednesday that they’d been informed not to expect payment on time for the month of July either. Payday is today (Thursday).

The first team players have had constant issues over wage payments, and the U21s have had problems but not at the same level… The U18s, however, have had their – comparatively low – amounts paid on time throughout.

Sheffield Wednesday’s financial chaos continues

Sheffield Wednesday's Middlewood Road training ground. | SWFC

This month, however, that looks set to change. The Star has seen correspondence to the club’s scholars, who range from 16 to 18-years-old, who have now been told not to expect their wages on time, despite them only earning in the region of around £1000 per month.

New scholars, who only recently signed their terms after climbing up through the academy ranks, had been eagerly anticipating their first ever packets, but are now unsure as to when they will actually arrive.

A Wednesday side is due to take on Scarborough Athletic in a preseason friendly tomorrow night, but with talk of a strike at first team level for the game against Burnley, there are question marks as to what sort of side could face the Clarets – and it may be that only teenagers are left to face the Seadogs at The Mounting Systems Stadium.

