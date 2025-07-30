Payment issues at Sheffield Wednesday are once again expected to hit employees at all levels, The Star understands.

The Owls have hit significant financial struggles in recent months and have been the subject of sanctions from football authorities for its failure to meet its obligations - to their employees, to other clubs and to HMRC.

The Star reported on Wednesday afternoon that players had been warned not to expect the prompt payment of their wages for the month of July on their expected payday - July 31 - sparking a furious response that could see them refuse to play in the weekend’s friendly run-out at Burnley.

It’s also understood that non-playing football staff have been told that wages are not expected to be paid on time and multiple sources across a number of non-football departments have also revealed to this publication that they have been sent correspondence confirming the receipt of payday wages is unlikely.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently in the midst of a major crisis.

It comes amid another late payment of player wages, with players having been warned the timely payment of their July salaries is not to be expected. The Star understands non-playing football staff and non-football employees have been told the same thing. Non-football employees had previously been paid £700 of their wages for at least one payday in recent months, but correspondence received from the club makes no reference to the same payment structure on this occasion.

The club have thanked employees for their dedication in an apologetic email and have reassured that an ‘emergency fund’ for those facing immediate financial hardship. Employees are reassured that payments will be made, albeit late.

