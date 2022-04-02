Sheffield Wednesday vs Wimbledon: One surprise change as Owls host Dons - attacker returns

Sheffield Wednesday have made just one change as they go up against AFC Wimbledon.

By Joe Crann
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 2:15 pm
Sheffield Wednesday face AFC Wimbledon this afternoon.

The Owls play host to the Dons this afternoon as they look to consolidate their place in League One’s top six, and will be eager to build on their win over Cheltenham Town a week ago at Hillsborough.

Darren Moore has made just the one change this afternoon, with Jordan Storey dropping out of the squad completely and being replaced by Dominic Iorfa in the back three. Mide Shodipo returns to the squad for the first time since December.

Wednesday XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Dominic Iorfa, Harlee Dean, Sam Hutchinson, Jack Hunt, Barry Bannan, Massimo Luongo, George Byers, Marvin Johnson, Lee Gregory, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Wimbledon XI: Nikola Tzanev, Henry Lawrence, Daniel Csoka, Ben Heneghan, Will Nightingale, Paul Osew, Alex Woodyard, George Marsh, Jack Rudoni, Ayoub Assal, Zach Robinson.

The Owls could go as high as fifth this evening if they win and other results go their way.

