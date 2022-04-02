Josh Windass latest as Sheffield Wednesday duo get closer to Owls return

The Owls will be without Windass, Lewis Gibson and Liam Palmer when they go up against AFC Wimbledon this afternoon, while Dennis Adeniran and Tyreece John-Jules also remain sidelined as they recover from their respective injuries.

It remains to be seen how long Windass – who suffered a setback last month – will be out, but Gibson and Palmer are now thought to be closing in on their return to action in blue and white.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the media on Friday, Moore gave some detail on the current list of absentees, saying, “Lewis is back on the pitch, going through a variety of exercises. He’s about two weeks away from being considered but he’s back on the grass and we will just keep adding to his workload and watch his progression.

“With Josh, we’ll go week by week with him. He’s doing well with his rehab but we need to make sure he’s not taking on too much, too soon. I’m confident he will still play a part in the season, but we need to get him back to the stage where he’s ready and maybe iron out the things we could have done better when he returned last time.

“Liam is fine and is back training, looking strong. I’m hoping that he joins back up with us after the weekend.”

Mide Shodipo will return to the Wednesday squad this afternoon against Wimbledon, but looks likely to be the only newly-available player following the win over Cheltenham Town last time out.