Sheffield Wednesday will host Shrewsbury Town at Hillsborough this weekend, as they look to move into the top two of the League One table after their recent away win against Accrington Stanle y. While their visitors are 14th after failing to win any of their last five league games, the Owls may be able to use the recent success as a confidence boost.

The South Yorkshire outfit is in League One for the second season in a row and has had a good first half of the season. They are currently in third place and trying to get back to the second spot, having won 11 of their 18 league games and have collected 37 points. The Owls have also done well on both ends of the field.

After staying in close pursuit of the top two teams all season, Darren Moore’s squad suffered a minor setback in late October when they were held to draws against Lincoln City and Bristol Rovers. However, since then, they have won two league games in a row, with goals from Barry Bannan, Michael Smith, Mallik Wilks, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Meanwhile, Steve Cotterill’s squad has gone five third-tier games without adding to their victory total despite a decent start to the season. They won six of their first 13 games in the league, for a total of 21 points. The Shropshire outfit has only won two of their previous five games, putting them in a challenging spot as they try to get back on track and move up the League One standings. Here’s what you need to know about the match, including if you can watch it live.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Shrewsbury Town kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, November 19. Unfortunately, the match will not be shown on TV. However, fans will be able to catch the game live on a streaming platform, iFollow for £10. Highlights of the game will also be available on Sky Sports on the day of the match or the day after.

