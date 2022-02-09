The Owls are in fine shape heading into this weekend’s clash and enjoying their best run of the reason, with four wins from their last four matches and four clean sheets during that time.

Only Rotherham have enjoyed a better run of late.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday could move within one point of the automatic promotion places in League One should they beat their South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United on Sunday.

The Millers are on a five-game winning streak, with five defensive shutouts to match.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

What time does Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United kick-off?

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United kicks off at 12pm on Sunday, 13 February.

The match will be played at Hillsborough stadium.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United team news

No fewer than 10 senior players were unavailable for Owls boss Darren Moore in Tuesday’s win over Wigan.

He is expected to provide a comprehensive injury update later this week.

Rotherham United striker Freddie Ladapo, who has scored nine goals this season, appears to be out in the cold after handing in a transfer request last month.

Will Grigg also picked up an injury on Tuesday.

Former Owls defender Richard Wood could return this weekend, however, after serving a one-match ban.

Is Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United on TV?

Yes, Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United will be shown live on Sky Sports Football.

Coverage will start at 11:30am.

How can I stay up to date with the match?

The Star’s Owls correspondents Joe Crann and Alex Miller will be at the match and providing live updates, analysis and post-match reaction.

You can follow them on Twitter – @YesWeCrann and @AlexMiller91

What about live streaming?

There will not be an iFollow stream for the match but fans can pay £2.50 for an audio pass to listen to match commentary.

Who is the match referee?

Darren Drysdale is the match referee.

He will be assisted by Hristo Karaivanov and Graeme Fyvie.

The fourth official is Andrew Kitchen.

What are the latest betting odds?

Sheffield Wednesday – 2/1

Draw – 23/10