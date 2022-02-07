A report in the national press following Barnsley’s latest defeat against Huddersfield in the FA Cup claimed veteran boss Neil Warnock, who spent two years with the Reds as a player, is ‘on the radar’ of the club.

Warnock, now 73, left Middlesbrough in November but is keen to return to the dugout.

Barnsley coach Poya Asbaghi watches on during the Reds' Fa cup fourth round tie against Huddersfield Town.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live last week, he said: “Somebody asked me the question ‘Would I go back into any club between now and the end of the season?’ and I said ‘Yes’.

"I was mentioned with two or three clubs last week and I’m going to get mentioned with a few, aren’t I?

"I would go somewhere until the end of the season. It’s a good time now for clubs to take somebody on and then have a good look around at what manager they are going to have.

"Whether it’s a team escaping relegation now or a team pushing for the play-offs or promotion, I’m not really bothered. I just enjoy managing, I enjoy miracles.”

A source close to Warnock told The Star his history with the Tykes, as well as the club’s geographical proximity to his hometown of Sheffield, would likely make the role an attractive proposition for him.

He previously saved Rotherham United from Championship relegation under similar circumstances in the 2015/16 season.

Barnsley are eight points from safety with 18 games left to play.

They are yet to win in 10 league matches under former Sweden under-21 boss Asbaghi and face Luton Town on Tuesday.

“I'm speaking with the board frequently about our games,” Asbaghi said of his dealings with the club’s hierarchy.

"We always have feedback with each other about the process and what's going on. But in terms of my position, no.

“It's just a general discussions I've had since day one. It doesn't have to be after game, it can be after training.

“It's just a normal communication, I would say, between a coach and the people above me. I think that's normal in any football club.”