Part of that will have been down to the fact that Sheffield Wednesday must now travel to Devon for a midweek replay that he really could do without but it will also be becasue there were opportunities for the match to be put to bed.

There were enough efforts on goal but not many on target and a few of them – Lewis Wing’s late effort which flew over the bar being one – should really have been out away.

And aside from that, some decision-making at the top end could have been so much better.

Sheffield Wednesday's Lewis Wing had a late chace to break the deadlock against Plymouth Argyle but shot over Pic Steve Ellis

“If I have one small critique, it is in the final third we didn’t choose the right pass or get the right touch on the ball,” said Moore

“The first half was slow from both teams, but I thought we took the game more to them in the second half.

“On the balance of the play, we definitely had the better chances.

“We had two or three chances in the second half that we could have converted better.”

Moore added: “While I’m happy that we didn’t lose the game, it’s a clean sheet and it builds that mentality, it was the final third that we could have been more clinical.

“With us being the home team, our initiative was to take the game to them. In the final third, it just seemed to peter out.