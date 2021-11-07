Sheffield Wednesday Player Ratings: 'Comfortable' ... 'Anonymous' how we rated Owls in FA Cup draw with Plymouth Argyle

Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle will have to do it all again in the FA Cup after their first round clash at Hillsborough finished in a 0-0 draw.

By Chris Holt
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 3:11 pm
Sheffield Wednesday's Marvin Johnson clears from Plymouth Argyle's Luke Jephcott. Pic Steve Ellis

Here’s how we rated the Owls players on a day where both teams cancelled each other out.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – 6

Didn't have much to do and looked pretty comfortable throughout before making a stunning second half save to deny Garrick

Liam Palmer – 6

Didn't give too much away. Calm and composed on the ball and never looked under any real pressure

Chey Dunkley – 5

Let Plymouth through for an early chance and often looked like he might be beaten for pace. Settled a bit better in the second half.

Marvin Johnson – 6

Like Palmer, looked very comfortable on the ball and seems to be growing into that position on the left centre of defence

Callum Paterson – 6

Hard-working, bulldozer of a display as you would expect. One decent ball in from the right created a chance but was fairly quiet otherwise

Barry Bannan – 6

Did what Barry Bannan does - sat in the middle and dictated the play. Great range of passing but was well shackled when trying to get closer to goal

Dennis Adeniran – 6

Worked hard as usual but the midfield was very well-matched and those in there tended to cancel each other out a bit

Lewis Wing – 5

Fairly anonymous - struggle to make an impact on a game that appeared to pass him by. Missed a great chance late on.

Theo Corbeanu – 6

A few decent runs in the first half threatened to rattle Plymouth but he drifted in and out of the game

Florian Kamberi – 6

Full of running but found chances difficult to come by. He works really hard but this wasn't a game for him

Saido Berahino – 5

Got the opportunity to stake his claim for a starting role but found it difficult and was starved of chances to score

SUBSTITUTIONS

Jack Hunt – 5

Looked like making an impact when he came on but slipped into the same pattern as the rest

Lee Gregory – 5

Didn’t have much chance to get anything from the game

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – 6

Added a bit of a spark rom the bench

Sylla Sow – N/A

Not on long enough to make an impact

Olamide Shodipo – N/A

On late

