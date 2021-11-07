Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle: Team news and live updates from FA Cup first round clash

Every year the argument rears it’s head… has the FA Cup lost its magic?

And every year I’ll argue with anyone that it remains one of the best knock-out competitions in world football.

OK, from a Sheffield Wednesday perspective, we’d all rather it didn’t come around as early as it had this time around but that’s the price you pay for getting relegated to the lower leagues and have to start in the first round.

However, to me, there is still something special about the FA Cup and if I’m honest with myself I realise that is because I’m getting old.

