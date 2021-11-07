Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Argyle: Team news and live updates from FA Cup first round clash
Have you got FA Cup fever?
It’s probably a small dose, if at all, but the old competition hits South Yorkshire today, with Sheffield Wednesday welcoming Plymouth Argyle to Hillsborough for a first round tie.
The priorities lie with promotion back to the Championship this season for the Owls but perhaps a run in the cup wouldn’t do any harm to build a bit of momentum after a sketchy season so far for Darren Moore’s men.
We have live updates throughout the day for the 12.15 kick off here on our live blog.
Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle - LIVE FA Cup updates
Last updated: Sunday, 07 November, 2021, 09:03
Or is it a needless distraction this season?
It’s loved for what it was rather than what it is, a slightly crumbling reminder of Saint and Greavsie and former glories. And for teams outside of the top tier it’s become something to navigate rather than embrace.
Alex Miller: The FA Cup is like Coldplay or Hollyoaks.. Wednesday should play their second string
Let’s have it right from the very beginning. The FA Cup is a beautiful thing that should be protected at all costs.
The FA Cup is still great, isn’t it?
Every year the argument rears it’s head… has the FA Cup lost its magic?
And every year I’ll argue with anyone that it remains one of the best knock-out competitions in world football.
OK, from a Sheffield Wednesday perspective, we’d all rather it didn’t come around as early as it had this time around but that’s the price you pay for getting relegated to the lower leagues and have to start in the first round.
However, to me, there is still something special about the FA Cup and if I’m honest with myself I realise that is because I’m getting old.
Sheffield Wednesday should throw everything at Plymouth Argyle - the FA Cup is still magic
Lewis Wing and his FA Cup dreams
Lewis Wing speaking ahead of their first round clash with Plymouth Argyle vowed to continue in his mission to show Wednesday fans his best form.
Wing grew up a huge fan of Liverpool and England legend Steven Gerrard and recalls the 2006 FA Cup final as a major memory in his football development.
Having come into the game late via the non-league scene, the 26-year-old has seen the romance of the competition from its highest levels to its lowest and holds it dear.
Steven Gerrard and non-league away days - Wednesday midfielder on his love for the FA Cup
The FA Cup remains a hugely important and is a competition Sheffield Wednesday want to excel in.
Morning, Owls
The FA Cup comes to Hillsborough today with Plymouth Argyle heading north for an early kick-off - prayers for their fans, by the way - in the world’s greatest knock-out competition.
We’ll await with interest how strong a team Darren Moore will put out for the televised clash, though both he and Pilgrims boss Ryan Lowe said in their pre-match press conferences that they’ll certainly be going for it.
You’ll get the team news as it’s confirmed here and live updates throughout the day from me and Alex Miller.