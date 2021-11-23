Chey Dunkley wins a header against Milton Keynes Dons.

Sheffield Wednesday vs MK Dons: 'Imperious' ... 'difference-maker' - Owls player ratings after 2-1 win

A Josh Windass-inspired Sheffield Wednesday moved up to fifth in League One after coming from behind to beat MK Dons 2-1 at Hillsborough.

By Steve Jones
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 10:20 pm

Windass Jr came off the bench for his first appearance of the season following a near-six-month-long injury lay-off to assist Lee Gregory’s equalising goal from a corner kick before netting the winner in injury time.

The visitors had taken the lead through a stunning 25-yard effort courtesy of their top-scorer Scott Twine, who scored his ninth goal of the season.

Here’s our player ratings after Sheffield Wednesday secured back-to-back wins in the league for the first time since August.

1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 6

A quiet night, given the visitors produced just two efforts on target. Pounced upon a loose ball in the six-yard box early in the first half but had little else to do. Absolutely no chance with the goal, unlikely to be beaten by a better strike all season.

2. Liam Palmer - 6

Booked very early for tripping Watters and found himself in the uncomfortable position of having to run backwards on a couple of occasions when MK Dons targeted Wednesday's high line in the first half. Produced a smart block in the second period to stop Eisa from doubling MK Dons' lead. Steady, as always.

3. Chey Dunkley - 8

Produced a couple of goal-saving interceptions in the opening half hour, as well as several bullet headers in the opposition's box which almost led to a goal on more than one occasion. Imperious in the air all evening.

4. Ciaran Brennan - 6

Looked steady alongside his more experienced colleagues but was turned on more than one occasion by MK's fast attackers. Still, did pretty well all round.

