Both sides are already through to the last 32, having won their previous two games, but an overall winner of Group H must be decided tomorrow night, which will determine who gets a home draw in the next round.

The runners-up will be drawn away.

A penalty shoot-out will take place if the teams cannot be separated in 90 minutes.

Sheffield Wednesday and Harrogate Town are set for their first-ever competitive meeting on Tuesday in the final match of the Papa John’s Trophy group stage.

The Owls have already banked £20,000 for participating in the competition, with a further £20,000 won in prize money thanks to their wins so far.

Victory against the Sulphurites, who are managed by former Wednesday youngster Simon Weaver, would guarantee them another £10,000 while a draw would earn both clubs £5,000.

Sheffield Wednesday could make as much as £260,000 from the competition in prize money alone, if they went all the way to Wembley and won what was known as the English Football League Trophy for the first time in their history.

Clubs will also receive money through gate receipts – though average attendances are generally much lower – as well as other matchday income, iFollow passes priced at £10 each and merchandise sales.

Any club taking part in a televised match up to and including the quarter-final stage will receive a further £10,000, with £20,000 available from the semi-final stage onwards.

Sunderland director Charlie Methven claimed the club made around £1 million from their run to the final in 2019.

The breakdown of prize money in the Papa John’s Trophy is below.

Each EFL club will receive a participation fee of £20,000 in addition to any prize money won throughout the competition:

· Group Stage - £10,000 for a win, £5,000 for a draw

· Round Two - £20,000 for a win

· Round Three - £40,000 for a win

· Quarter Final - £50,000 for a win

· Runner-up - £50,000