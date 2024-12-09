Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn Rovers injury news with 8 ruled out

Published 9th Dec 2024, 19:30 BST

Sheffield Wednesday are back in Championship action

Sheffield Wednesday face Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night. The Owls head into their upcoming fixture on the back of their 1-1 draw with Preston North End at home over the weekend.

Striker Michael Smith scored a second half equaliser for Danny Rohl’s side. They are now unbeaten in their last four games and will be eager to keep their momentum going over the festive period.

Blackburn head to Yorkshire on the back of their 1-0 win at Hull City last time out. John Eustace’s men are sat in 6th place in the table. Here is a look at the latest injury news regarding the pair....

1. Scott Wharton - out

The centre-back remains out of action for Rovers.

2. Hayden Carter - out

John Eustace's side will make checks on the left-back after he missed out against Hull City after picking up a knock in training last week.

3. Harry Pickering - could return

He is back for the visitors after serving his one-game suspension.

4. Lewis Travis - back

