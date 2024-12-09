Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn Rovers injury news with 8 ruled out

Sheffield Wednesday face Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night. The Owls head into their upcoming fixture on the back of their 1-1 draw with Preston North End at home over the weekend.

Striker Michael Smith scored a second half equaliser for Danny Rohl’s side. They are now unbeaten in their last four games and will be eager to keep their momentum going over the festive period.

Blackburn head to Yorkshire on the back of their 1-0 win at Hull City last time out. John Eustace’s men are sat in 6th place in the table. Here is a look at the latest injury news regarding the pair....

