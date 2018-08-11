Sheffield Wednesday video: Why Owls boss Jos Luhukay was frustrated by Hillsborough draw

Disappointed boss Jos Luhukay rued Sheffield Wednesday's missed chances as the Owls opened their Championship account with a 1-1 draw at home to Hull City.

Wednesday fought back from a goal down to earn their first point of the season after last week's 3-2 loss at Wigan Athletic.

Jos Luhukay

But they spurned several second-half opportunites to win the encounter, leaving Luhukay a frustrated man.

"When you don't win, you don't sit with a happy feeling after the game," he said.

In the first game of 2018/19 at Hillsborough, Wednesday scored a penalty equaliser through Fernando Forestieri after Fraizer Campbell had given the visitors a first-half lead.

"In the first half, it was a half where both teams had good chances and I think Hull had two or three good chances to score the first goal and maybe a second," Luhukay said.

"We had our best chance in the first half through Steven (Fletcher) to come back into the game.

"I said to the players at half-time. 'We can come back in the second half. We have 45 minutes. We must,in the last 30 metres, make good decisions on our delivery when players are in positions to score a goal.'

"We have three or four very good chances to score a goal other than Fernando's penalty. We had good chances to score a second goal. If you do that, I think you win."

Fletcher was denied by a David Marshall save in a one-on-one before the interval, then headed two golden chances wide. Foriestieri, after earning and scoring the spot-kick, produced a stunning penalty-area turn only to see Marshall come to Hull's rescue again.

"When you don't have the chances, it is very poor," Luhukay added. "But it wasn't that. We had the chances with Steven two times and Fernando. Their goalkeeper was also there to clear situations.

"In the end, we must live with this draw, but I am not angry at my team. They try everything in the second half and the fans stay 100 per cent behind us."

