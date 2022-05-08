Storey has proven to be a strong signing for the Owls since coming in on loan from Preston North End in January, with his arrival coinciding with a real upturn in fortunes for the club – enough to see them climb into the play-offs by the final day of the regular campaign.

Wednesday didn’t get off to the best of starts in their semifinal clash with the Black Cats, though, with Ross Stewart’s goal seeing them go into the second leg a goal down, but Storey backs his teammates to get the job done on home soil at Hillsborough, saying they're good enough to beat anybody on their day.

Speaking at the Stadium of Light on Friday evening, the centre back said, “We’re disappointed with the result, but it’s only 1-0 and we can easily turn the tide… We’ll be looking to put a few past them at home, and we’re going into it very confidently…

“On our day we can beat anybody in this league quite comfortably, and with our home form we’re extra confident. We’ve got one job and we want to stick to it.

“One of my objectives when I came here was to get Wednesday back up to the Championship, and I will have felt like I’ve failed if I can’t help them achieve that.”

The 24-year-old also threw his backing behind defensive teammate, Sam Hutchinson, whose mistake led to the only goal of the game on Friday.

He went on to say, “On another day Hutch clears it, but these things happen in football. You’ve just got to cope with it as best you can.

“He’s an experienced pro, he knows. He doesn’t need to be told anything. He knew the mistake he made, apologised for it, but it happens in football.