Sheffield Wednesday boss makes plea to Wednesdayites for Sunderland visit

Around 2,000 Wednesdayites made the trip to the Stadium of Light on Friday evening, and the Owls boss says that he could still hear them despite the 42,000+ Black Cats supporters that outweighed them on the night.

Wednesday were beaten 1-0 by Alex Neil’s side in the first leg, but the low scoreline – coupled with the Owls’ impressive home form – means that the tie is far from over.

For Moore, he wants the fans at Hillsborough to once again make themselves heard, telling the media afterwards, “Sunderland’s fans were loud tonight, really loud… So what do I want from our fans on Monday? To be louder. Simple as that. I could hear them tonight high up in the stands and that was against 40-odd thousand Sunderland fans, so what could it be like at Hillsborough?

“They have to be our 12th man, get right behind the boys and sign your hearts out because the players appreciate it and thrive on it.”

The Wednesday boss also admitted that they need to improve, adding, “We know we have to be better at home - we know we have to carry more of an attacking threat. Our pictures have got to be clearer and better.

“There are lots of bones to pick out of the game. Credit to Sunderland, well done - on the flipside of it, credit the boys for staying in the game.”

