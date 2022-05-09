Lee Gregory concerted a rare chance for Wednesday in the second half to out the home side in front and draw level in the tie, however during 12 minutes of injury time, Patrick Roberts punished some poor Owls defending to score the winner for the Black Cats.

It was that which hurt Moore the most with the one that put Sunderland ahead from the first leg at the Stadium of Light coming via a mistake from Sam Hutchinson.

Dejected Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore Pic Steve Ellis

Moore said afterwards taht they must now ‘regroup’ and be prepared to have another crack at promotion next season.

"I'm disappointed for the players,” he said. “I said to them, 'you have got to take it on the chin. That's football sometimes, it has its beautiful parts to it but sometimes it has those moments where it can kick you right where it hurts.'

"That's what's happened to us tonight.

"We'll have to regroup and go again, that's the end of our season. It's been a good season, a good campaign where all season they have fought adversity where they have come back again but this one was a bridge too far.

He added: "If you look at the two goals it's just two lapses of concentration, that's the disappointing thing.”

On Sunderland, Moore said Alex Neil’s side deserved praise for staying in the game, particularly when Wednesday were putting them under pressure after going a goal up through Gregory on the night.

"We thought we scored a good goal to get back into the game and the swing was definitely with us and the one really clear cut chance they had all night comes at the end,” he said.