How Sheffield United fans can still get a ticket for Sheffield Wednesday derby clash despite rapid sell-out

Sheffield United sold out their small allocation of tickets for next month’s Steel City derby against Wednesday at Hillsborough in rapid time today - but there is still a chance for Unitedites to claim a seat for the Hillsborough clash. United had been allocated just 2,315 tickets for the game - roughly the same allocation Owls fans were given at Bramall Lane back in November.

Back then 2,417 Owls fans watched from the lower tier of the away end as Tyrese Campbell’s winner gave the Blades bragging rights, with the Owls pledging to return the favour in terms of allocation for the return leg. The Blades’ tickets went on sale this morning and had sold out by the afternoon.

But Unitedites who missed out still have a chance of watching the game live with the Blades setting up a ballot system, with 10 per cent of the allocation routinely held back in case of a sell-out. The ballot is only available to current season-ticket holders and members and can be applied for online via United’s ticketing site.

Entries are open until 5pm on Sunday, March 2 and fans will be asked for their card details during application. If successful their card will be automatically charged. Tickets in the upper tier of the Hillsborough away end are priced at £45 for adults, £35 for over-65s and under-21s, £20 for under-17s, £15 for U11s and £5 for U5s.

Wednesday sold out the first phase of their sales in the home ends, despite criticism over the pricing structure, with a further 1,500 tickets on sale to home fans in the lower tier of the Leppings Lane stand, underneath the travelling Unitedites.