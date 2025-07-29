Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United one of seven Owls matches moved
The Owls will resume hostilities with city rivals Sheffield United on Sunday November 23 in a midday kick-off pushed back a day from its original Saturday berth. The Blades won out 1-0 in both derby day battles last year before losing out in the play-off final to Sunderland in May. Two new managers will take to the dugout, with Ruben Selles having replaced Chris Wilder at Bramall Lane and Henrik Pedersen expected to step in for the now-departed Danny Röhl.
Our ‘All Wednesday’ show is now on YouTube, and you can click this link here to check out all of our interviews, updates and more. Like and subscribe if you fancy it, too.
Six other matches have also been moved to facilitate broadcasting schedules. The Saturday October 4 home clash with old foes Coventry City will proceed from the earlier kick-off time of 12:30, while the trip to Middlesbrough’s Riverside stadium has been switched to a Wednesday October 22 8pm kick-off.
In November, the Saturday 1 trip to West Bromwich Albion will once again played at the earlier kick-off time of 12:30 before that derby day clash a little over three weeks later. The home fixture with Derby County has been moved to a Monday December 15 8pm kick-off, before another Monday night Hillsborough date with Blackburn Rovers two weeks later (December 29).
The fixture changes round-off with a Sunday January 4 trip to QPR, to be played at midday.
For the latest Owls news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
It remains to be seen whether and when Wednesday home fixtures will be played in front of four stands at Hillsborough after Sheffield City Council confirmed a SAG ruling that a prohibition notice had been slapped on the stadium’s North Stand amid ongoing safety fears.
New Sheffield Wednesday fixture dates in full:
Saturday 04/10/25 - Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City - 12:30
Wednesday 22/10/25 - Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough - 20:00
Saturday 01/11/25 - West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield Wednesday - 12:30
Sunday 23/11/25 - Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United - 12:00
Monday 15/12/25 - Sheffield Wednesday v Derby County - 20:00
Monday 29/12/25 - Sheffield Wednesday v Blackburn Rovers - 19:45
Sunday 04/01/26 - Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday - 12:00
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.