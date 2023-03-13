A whole host of Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United legends will unite in order to try and raise money for Rio Spurr, the son of former Owl, Tommy.

Last year, the spirited youngster was sadly diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer, a cancer that had also spread into his lungs…

Since his diagnosis the youngster has begun intensive courses of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and his family have gone down various routes to try and raise money for his continued treatment.

The latest fundraiser for the four-year as they look to help him get life-saving care will see legends from across the city come together at Sheffield FC’s Home of Football Stadium in Dronfield – with legends not just on the pitch but off it, too.

Spurr posted on social media on Monday with a list of some of the names involved so far, and it will prove to be a big opportunity for fans in both sides of the city to see some of their old favourites back in action once again.

Wednesday:

Tommy Spurr, Marcus Tudgay, Chris Brunt, Lewis Buxton, Carlton Palmer, Rob Jones, Jon Paul McGovern, Richard O’Donnell, Chris Sedgwick, Tommy Miller, Ross Wallace, Mark Beevers, Glenn Whelan, Richard Wood, Matt Hamshaw, John Sheridan.

United:

Leigh Bromby, Derek Geary, Michael Tonge, Danny Webber, Alan Quinn, Chris Armstrong, Matt Kilgallon, Chris Luketti, Lee Williamson, Leon Clarke, Geoff Horsfield, Jamie Ward.

