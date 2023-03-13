Josh Windass is having quite the season in Sheffield Wednesday colours, but he hasn’t just had his uses on the field.

The in-form Owls striker has got 22 goals and assists across all competitions in 2022/23, including 10 in 10 league games since the turn of the year, and was the match-winner at Fratton Park on Saturday as the Owls came away from Portsmouth with a 1-0 victory.

In an interesting quirk this week, though, Windass was also responsible for making sure that a few of his teammates got to the game at all, with the forward picking up a few of his teammates that were snowed in ahead of their trip down to Hampshire.

It was that pick-up that inspired the unique celebration in front of the Pompey fans 11 minutes into the game – much to the delight of the 1,600 travelling Wednesdayites.

Speaking to The Star after the Owls made it 22 games unbeaten, the attacker said, “It’s just that a couple of the lads live near me, and I’ve got a big (BMW) X7 so the snow is no problem for me. A couple of them couldn’t get out of their drive, so I went to get them. I think the gaffer exaggerated a bit, and made out that I picked the whole squad up, but I did pick up a couple of them to get to training.

“I got five stars on my Uber rating!” he added with a smile. “So that was the celebration, but Palms said I was left-hand drive in the celebration so I’ve got that all wrong.”

Windass also went on to praise the likes of Aden Flint, Akin Famewo and Dominic Iorfa after their efforts to keep a 21st clean sheet of the campaign.

Josh Windass and the team celebrate Sheffield Wednesday's winner in unique style. (Barry Zee)