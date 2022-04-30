Sheffield Wednesday v Portsmouth live: Updates from crunch clash as Owls look to seal playoff place

Over 33,500 fans are expected at Hillsborough today as the Owls look to seal their place in the playoffs and keep their hopes of an immediate return to the Championship alive.
Darren Moore’s men are in good fettle after Tuesday evening’s thrilling win over Fleetwood Town with Dominic Iorfa the only senior player missing through injury.
A win would guarantee fourth place and a home semi-final in the post-season shake-up. A draw could be enough – but would depend on results elsewhere.
Are you ready? Keep it locked to the blog below for all the very latest from S6.
Barry Bannan believes Darren Moore has been too harshly judged by some Owls fans
Sheffield Wednesday require a win against Portsmouth this afternoon to guarantee themselves fourth place in the League One table and a place in the promotion playoffs.
