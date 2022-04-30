Sheffield Wednesday v Portsmouth live: Updates from crunch clash as Owls look to seal playoff place

Over 33,500 fans are expected at Hillsborough today as the Owls look to seal their place in the playoffs and keep their hopes of an immediate return to the Championship alive.

Darren Moore’s men are in good fettle after Tuesday evening’s thrilling win over Fleetwood Town with Dominic Iorfa the only senior player missing through injury.

A win would guarantee fourth place and a home semi-final in the post-season shake-up. A draw could be enough – but would depend on results elsewhere.

Owls skipper Barry Bannan Pic Steve Ellis