Sheffield Wednesday’s next opponents, Cambridge United, have decided to recall two of their on-loan players ahead of their trip to Hillsborough.

The Owls play host to Cambridge on Monday after in their first game of 2023, and they’re out to extend their unbeaten run to 13 matches in League One in order to bolster their promotion ambitions further.

Wednesday go up against a U’s side that are in a rough run of form at present, winning just three of their last 16 games in the third tier, and it is certainly the hosts that hold the favourites tag at Hillsborough this weekend.

And to make matters worse for Mark Bonner, they’ve also been dealt a number of injury blows, which has led to them taking action.

Zeno Ibsen Rossi recently injured his toe in training and will be out for a number of months, while both Lloyd Jones and Harrison Dunk were forced off on Boxing Day and are also now on the injury list. Dimi Mitov, Liam O’Neil and Adam May have previously been sidelined for long periods.

It has meant that Bonner has decided to recall Liam Bennett from his loan spell with Walsall, while Kai Yearn has also been brought back from his spell at Chelmsford City.

It remains to be seen whether the pair will be thrown straight into the Cambridge squad on Monday afternoon, but given how short Bonner is defensively at the moment there certainly seems to be a strong chance that they might.

