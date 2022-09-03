Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls were beaten 2-1 the last time the Tykes came to town, however that was the only defeat they’d suffered at the hands of their local rivals since the start of 2010 – they’ve got a pretty good record, you could say.

Wednesday’s home form has been exceptional of late as they look to power their way up the League One table, and a victory this afternoon – if other results go their way – could see them sitting pretty at the top of the league by the time the weekend is done.

We’ll be here all afternoon to bring you updates, goal highlights and plenty more from S6, so make sure you stay tuned for what could potentially be a very fun afternoon indeed. Or not, obviously.

Kick off is at 3pm, but we thought we’d get started a little bit earlier.