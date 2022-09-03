Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley: Team news, updates and more from a lively Hillsborough
Sheffield Wednesday play host to Barnsley this afternoon in a big South Yorkshire derby at Hillsborough.
The Owls were beaten 2-1 the last time the Tykes came to town, however that was the only defeat they’d suffered at the hands of their local rivals since the start of 2010 – they’ve got a pretty good record, you could say.
Wednesday’s home form has been exceptional of late as they look to power their way up the League One table, and a victory this afternoon – if other results go their way – could see them sitting pretty at the top of the league by the time the weekend is done.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Defender ruled out for Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley – triple signing completed ahead of derby
-
2
Sheffield Wednesday were ‘50/50’ on making a deadline day signing as future of duo is mulled over
-
3
Max Lowe's admission over Nottingham Forest summer interest after return to Sheffield United
-
4
Injury update on Michael Smith as Sheffield Wednesday teammates are ruled out of Barnsley clash
-
5
Sheffield United net a fee and sell-on clause as defender returns to former club
We’ll be here all afternoon to bring you updates, goal highlights and plenty more from S6, so make sure you stay tuned for what could potentially be a very fun afternoon indeed. Or not, obviously.
Kick off is at 3pm, but we thought we’d get started a little bit earlier.
Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley - Everything as it happens from Hillsborough
Last updated: Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 12:33
Key Events
- Wednesday face Barnsley in their first South Yorkshire derby of the season
- The Owls have a tremendous home record to try and keep up
- A win could possibly see them go top of League One
Hear from the SWFC newbie
Liam Palmer was named Sheffield Wednesday’s Player of the Month for August - and picked up 80% of the vote from Wednesdayites.
Not *definitely* done yet 👀
Could get ‘tasty'
Wednesday boss eyeing ‘tasty’ Barnsley clash – has his say on Michael Duff
Sheffield Wednesday’s Darren Moore is expecting an electric atmosphere at Hillsborough this afternoon when Barnsley come to town.
Off we go again!
It’s matchday once more for Sheffield Wednesday as they play host to local rivals, Barnsley, at Hillsborough this afternoon.
There are bragging rights on the line, and the Owls are also out to try and clamber to the top of the League One table by picking up three points on home turf - where they’ve had a tremendous record for months now.
Wednesday have lost to Barnsley just once since 2010, however that defeat did come in their last visit to Hillsborough in 2020. And they’ll be desperate to get back to winning ways this time around.
We’ll be here throughout to bring you all the news, updates and hopefully goal highlights from what could be a fun afternoon in S6.