News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley: Owls chasing in disappointing performance

Sheffield Wednesday play host to Barnsley this afternoon in a big South Yorkshire derby at Hillsborough.

By Joe Crann
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 4:09 pm

The Owls were beaten 2-1 the last time the Tykes came to town, however that was the only defeat they’d suffered at the hands of their local rivals since the start of 2010 – they’ve got a pretty good record, you could say.

Wednesday’s home form has been exceptional of late as they look to power their way up the League One table, and a victory this afternoon – if other results go their way – could see them sitting pretty at the top of the league by the time the weekend is done.

Read More

Read More
Defender ruled out for Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley – triple signing completed...

Most Popular

We’ll be here all afternoon to bring you updates, goal highlights and plenty more from S6, so make sure you stay tuned for what could potentially be a very fun afternoon indeed. Or not, obviously.

Kick off is at 3pm, but we thought we’d get started a little bit earlier.

Sheffield Wednesday against Barnsley at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley - Everything as it happens from Hillsborough

Last updated: Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:34

Key Events

  • Wednesday face Barnsley in their first South Yorkshire derby of the season
  • The Owls have a tremendous home record to try and keep up
  • A win could possibly see them go top of League One
Show new updates
Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:34

2-0.

It’s game over now. James Norwood with his first touch, powers home a header after getting up highest in the Owls box. No coming back from that.

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:31

Brilliant stop

Superb save from close-range from Stockdale. That would’ve been game set and match. The keeper gets a strong leg to it though, and it’s kept out.

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:31

System change

Looks like Wednesday have switched to a back four for the final 20 minutes after those subs. Gregory and Smith now leading the line for the Owls.

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:29

Another Owls sub

On comes Michael Smith, Marvin Johnson is replaced.

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:28

A booking

Luke Thomas shown a yellow for time-wasting.

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:26

Wednesday pushing

Again it’s Bannan who pings a ball over the Barnsley defence, Mighten takes a touch and Palmer drills a cross in - but it’s collected by the goalkeeper.

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:23

On come the subs

Bakinson off for Mighten - who makes his Hillsborough debut while McGuinness is replaced by James. Windass makes way for Wilks.

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:21

Best chance of the game for Wednesday

Bakinson clipped a ball over the top after being found by Bannan, and it fell nicely for Gregory. He got a shot off from close range, but it was tame and Collins dealt with it.

Wednesday finding a bit of momentum now. They’ve got a corner, and there’s some noise coming from the stands.

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:19

Three subs incoming

Mighten, Wilks and James all coming on shortly.

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:14

And again

This time it wsas Ihiekwe with a horrible pass out, and it’s again intercepted. No shot off this time, and it’s cleared, but that was another Wednesday letoff.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
BarnsleySouth YorkshireHillsboroughLeague One