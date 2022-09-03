Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley: Owls chasing in disappointing performance
Sheffield Wednesday play host to Barnsley this afternoon in a big South Yorkshire derby at Hillsborough.
The Owls were beaten 2-1 the last time the Tykes came to town, however that was the only defeat they’d suffered at the hands of their local rivals since the start of 2010 – they’ve got a pretty good record, you could say.
Wednesday’s home form has been exceptional of late as they look to power their way up the League One table, and a victory this afternoon – if other results go their way – could see them sitting pretty at the top of the league by the time the weekend is done.
We’ll be here all afternoon to bring you updates, goal highlights and plenty more from S6, so make sure you stay tuned for what could potentially be a very fun afternoon indeed. Or not, obviously.
Kick off is at 3pm, but we thought we’d get started a little bit earlier.
Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley - Everything as it happens from Hillsborough
Last updated: Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:34
It’s game over now. James Norwood with his first touch, powers home a header after getting up highest in the Owls box. No coming back from that.
Brilliant stop
Superb save from close-range from Stockdale. That would’ve been game set and match. The keeper gets a strong leg to it though, and it’s kept out.
System change
Looks like Wednesday have switched to a back four for the final 20 minutes after those subs. Gregory and Smith now leading the line for the Owls.
Another Owls sub
On comes Michael Smith, Marvin Johnson is replaced.
A booking
Luke Thomas shown a yellow for time-wasting.
Wednesday pushing
Again it’s Bannan who pings a ball over the Barnsley defence, Mighten takes a touch and Palmer drills a cross in - but it’s collected by the goalkeeper.
On come the subs
Bakinson off for Mighten - who makes his Hillsborough debut while McGuinness is replaced by James. Windass makes way for Wilks.
Best chance of the game for Wednesday
Bakinson clipped a ball over the top after being found by Bannan, and it fell nicely for Gregory. He got a shot off from close range, but it was tame and Collins dealt with it.
Wednesday finding a bit of momentum now. They’ve got a corner, and there’s some noise coming from the stands.
Three subs incoming
Mighten, Wilks and James all coming on shortly.
And again
This time it wsas Ihiekwe with a horrible pass out, and it’s again intercepted. No shot off this time, and it’s cleared, but that was another Wednesday letoff.