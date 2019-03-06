Sheffield Wednesday urged to sign in-form defender on a permanent basis

Centre-forward Steven Fletcher hopes the Owls sign Chelsea loanee Michael Hector on a permanent basis.

The Jamaica international has produced a string of fine performances during his season-long stay at Hillsborough, forming an impressive partnership alongside skipper Tom Lees at the back.

Wednesday defender Michael Hector

But it remains to be seen where Hector will be playing his football next year. The 26-year-old has another year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and is due to return to the Premier League outfit at the end of the season.

Fletcher told The Star: "He has been brilliant. He has fitted in fantastic on and off the pitch.

"He is a great lad off the pitch. He gets involved with the banter which is always good."

Hector, who has made 28 Wednesday appearances in all competitions this season, caught the eye in Monday's hard-fought home draw with Sheffield United. He scooped the man of the match award after another commanding display.

The Owls are the 16th different club that the well-travelled centre-half has represented following a series of loan spells throughout his career.

Fletcher joked: "He is a bit of a character and we have to keep him in check sometimes! He loves his social media. He is a bit of a joker but he is a great lad.

"On the pitch he has been fantastic for us so hopefully we can keep him."

Wednesday have shored things up at the back in recent months, racking up 10 clean sheets in 16 outings since Jos Luhukay's departure. Indeed, the Owls have conceded just three goals in seven matches following the arrival of Steve Bruce.

Former Manchester United defender Bruce prides himself on keeping shut outs.

"The gaffer has only been in for a month but it can only help the lads," said Fletcher. "He had a great career at the back. It is good for them, especially learning off the gaffer.

"It would be the same if a top striker came in and took the job. You can always learn off them. It is great for them and great for us because we want to keep the door shut at the back.

"Hopefully it will only get better."