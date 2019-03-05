Sheffield derby: Football Association launch investigation into Sheffield Wednesday after bottle and coin throwing incident in their goalless draw with Sheffield United

Sheffield Wednesday are under a Football Association investigation after a bottle and a coin were thrown at Sheffield United defender Jack O'Connell during Monday's Sheffield derby.

The Star understands that the incident, which occurred in the early stages of the goalless draw at Hillsborough, has been included in referee Peter Bankes' official match report and the FA are looking into the matter.

Jack O'Connell was targeted by some Sheffield Wednesday fans during the Sheffield derby

O'Connell, fit-again following a spell on the sidelines through injury, had a plastic bottle and coin thrown at him by some Wednesday fans in front of the North Stand as he prepared to take a throw in. He was not hit but Merseyside-based referee Bankes noted the incident in his report and the FA have begun a probe.

The controversy could land the Owls an FA charge and the club will be sanctioned if found guilty.

Rivals bosses Steve Bruce and Chris Wilder condemned the incident.

Bruce, who has yet to taste defeat as Owls boss, said: "I have to say on the whole the two bunches of supporters were absolutely excellent. If someone has thrown a coin, unfortunately it’s the society we live in today. We will find them, if that’s the truth, and deal with it."

As for Wilder, whose United team are third in the table, two points shy of the automatic promotion berths, he feels the derby atmosphere has become more hostile since his days as a player in the 1980s and 90s.

He said: "There was stuff thrown over on the far side, some coins and stuff like that,” he said.

"It’s gone quite hostile. There’s always been rough and tumble, this, that and the other.

"In my time when I was a player, we used to know Sheffield Wednesday players and we would go out and have a beer.

"I don’t know whether it’s down to social media or how it’s comes to this, but it’s gone pretty hostile now. I don’t think anybody wants to see that.

"I’m disappointed it’s gone that way and things have happened today."