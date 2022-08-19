Sheffield Wednesday updates: Team news, highlights and more as Bolton Wanderers host Owls
It’s matchday for Sheffield Wednesday once again as they take on Bolton Wanderers this afternoon.
The Owls are desperate to return to winning ways after their midweek defeat at the hands of Peterborough United, however face a stern task against a Bolton side that are unbeaten at home since back in March and will have a bumper crowd at the University of Bolton Stadium to cheer them on.
Darren Moore has the likes of Barry Bannan and Josh Windass back available for his starting XI if he so wishes, and Jack Hunt could also make his return to the squad, however the game does come too soon for Michael Smith as the forward finishes off his rehabilitation at Middlewood Road.
We’ll be here with you to bring you all the updates from Greater Manchester as they happen, so make sure you stay tuned right here on our dedicated Wednesday blog.
Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday - Live updates, goal highlights and more
Last updated: Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 12:45
- The Owls face Bolton this afternoon at 3pm
- The hosts haven’t lost at home since March
- A bumper crowd of over 21,000 is expected
Could be a big day for Palms!
If you missed this last night...
Wednesday’s Mallik Wilks pursuit alive and kicking as Owls aim to swoop in
Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of Hull City’s Mallik Wilks is still very much alive and kicking, with Darren Moore still eager to get his man.
Good afternoon!
Hello and welcome! Another matchday is upon as as Sheffield Wednesday look to return to winning ways after the disappointment of their game against Peterborough United, but they have a very tough task on their hands up against Ian Evatt’s Bolton Wanderers.
We’ll be here with you throughout the day to bring you team news, live updates and hopefully some highlights of Wednesday goals from the University of Bolton Stadium, so make sure you stay right here with us! UTO.