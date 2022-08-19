Sheffield Wednesday updates: Big game as changes made for Owls v Bolton
It’s matchday for Sheffield Wednesday once again as they take on Bolton Wanderers this afternoon.
The Owls are desperate to return to winning ways after their midweek defeat at the hands of Peterborough United, however face a stern task against a Bolton side that are unbeaten at home since back in March and will have a bumper crowd at the University of Bolton Stadium to cheer them on.
Darren Moore has the likes of Barry Bannan and Josh Windass back available for his starting XI if he so wishes, and Jack Hunt could also make his return to the squad, however the game does come too soon for Michael Smith as the forward finishes off his rehabilitation at Middlewood Road.
We’ll be here with you to bring you all the updates from Greater Manchester as they happen, so make sure you stay tuned right here on our dedicated Wednesday blog.
Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday - Live updates, goal highlights and more
Last updated: Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 15:16
- The Owls face Bolton this afternoon at 3pm
- The hosts haven’t lost at home since March
- A bumper crowd of over 21,000 is expected
Wednesday finding their feet
The last few minutes have been better from the visitors... They’re zipping it around a bit nicer, and having more possession of the ball. Just lacking that final ball though.
Big strong challenge from McGuinness there!
The defender has had a solid debut so far, and didn’t pull any punches the touchline there as he won the ball and sent it out for a throw-in.
Bolton pushing
They’ve started brightly, and also seem to be targetting Wednesday’s left hand side. They’re causing problems, and have just won their first corner.
Gu on, Dom
Big bounding run down the right from Iorfa there, who knocked the ball past the defender before getting a cross in. Unfortunately it was cut out in the box.
And we’re off!
Bolton get things underway.
Plenty of Wednesdayites here, obviously...
Out come the teams, and there’s a round of applause across the ground. Wednesday’s supporters in fine voice over to my right.
Thoughts on that XI...
The interesting one, of course, is Ben Heneghan being droppped... He’s one of only a few who had played every minute of this season, but today he loses his place to new signing, Mark McGuinness.
McG will head into the LCB position with Dominic Iorfa on the right. Barry Bannan and Josh Windass return to the XI, and Liam Palmer captains the side on his 350th appearance.
There is lots of height on the pitch from a Wednesday perspective - which is good given the goals conceded so far, so you’d hope that they’ll have a good chance when it comes to the aerial duels.
The opponents
The SWFC XI
Here’s today’s side: Stockdale, Palmer, Iorfa, Ihiekwe, McGuinness, Johnson, Bakinson, Bannan, Byers, Windass, Gregory.