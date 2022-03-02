Sheffield Wednesday: Update on medical emergency after stoppage in Owls game

Around the 40-minute mark Wednesday won a freekick out on the far side of the field, but while Barry Bannan was preparing to cross it into the box he was made aware of something happening in the stand behind him.

Owls fans whistled and waved to get the players’ attention, and once they had managed to do so then the medical teams of both sides ran across the pitch to help tend to a supporter that required attention.

While the full details of what happened are unknown, The Star understands that the fan received the care they needed, and that they are now on the mend after the scare at Hillsborough.

Stewards remained huddled around one of the stand entrances while the matter was dealt with, and a stretcher was on its way up to them at one point, however the swift response of everybody involved meant that the game was able to get underway again a few minutes later without much of a delay.

It is not the first time this season that a game has been stopped because of an emergency in the stands, with clubs across the country being affected by similar incidents – luckily in this case it would appear that this story has a happy ending.

Wednesday - who won 5-2 – are back at home later this month when they play host to Cambridge United, with their next game seeing them face Lincoln City at Sincil Bank this coming weekend.