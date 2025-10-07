Sheffield Wednesday's unwanted new record puts Dejphon Chansiri's bungling reign in context
On Monday evening the EFL’s Embargo Reporting Service (ERS) reflected a sixth concurrent breach of the authority’s regulations by the club for non-payment to players (Regulation 54.5). The news came of little to surprise following confirmation of the club’s fifth failure to pay player wages in the last seven paydays last week.
Late payments of full salaries have again impacted the wider workforce, with backroom figures and non-football staff paid only £1,000 of their expected monthly salary. The late payment of players joined breaches of Regulation 16.21.8 - Future Financial Information, P&S Rule 2.10.3 - Secure Funding, Regulation 17.3 - HMRC Reporting, Regulation 52.2.5 - Amounts due to another club and Article 48.1 - Football Creditors on Wednesday’s rap sheet.
A sixth concurrent breach is the most any EFL club has been under since embargoes began being publicly reported by the EFL in June 2021. Swindon Town were reported to be guilty of five simultaneous breaches a month later for issues including failure to file accounts and non-payment to creditors.
Research suggests other crisis clubs have held multiple breaches in one time including Derby County, Reading and Morecambe (all three), while the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic and Hull City have held two breaches at one time. The parameters of what breaches are reported has changed in recent years but the fact is that Wednesday’s six is a new low.
The Owls’ spiralling financial outlook under Chansiri has shown no obvious signs of improvement in the short term. The Star understands that as of Monday there was no update on the lack of timescale given to employees over the money owed to them for September. Alongside their registration embargo for the six breaches listed, the club are the subject of a transfer fee ban to run until the end of the winter transfer window in 2027.
Explaining the reasoning behind the public reporting of breaches, a statement said: “The EFL In the interests of transparency and in line with the principles of good governance, in June 2021 EFL Clubs approved an amendment to the Regulations to allow the EFL to publish a list of those Clubs under Registration Embargoes on EFL.com.
“The Regulation change was carried following a vote of EFL Clubs, of which a majority of Clubs, including a majority of Championship Clubs, were required to vote in favour of the Regulation change.”