Many of Sheffield Wednesday’s players took to the field on Saturday afternoon having still not received their wages for March.

The Owls faced Hull City in their latest Championship fixture amid more financial uncertainty at Hillsborough, with Dejphon Chansiri having explained earlier in the week that they are on the brink of a three-window transfer ban.

If players are not paid up in full by Monday, according to the Wednesday owner, that ban will come into effect, leaving the Owls in a situation whereby they will not be able to spend any fees on players until January 2027.

Question marks remain over the future of manager, Danny Röhl, with fuel added to the fire with some of his post-match comments after the 1-0 defeat to Hull, and many fans are concerned about what comes next for their beloved football club.

Sheffield Wednesday’s wage debacle

The Star understands that, as of Sunday monday, there were still players who had not been paid for the month of March, players who took to the field at S6. And they will now be no doubt considering a course of action for themselves as they await what is owed.

FIFA's Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) outline the circumstances under which a player can terminate their contract with ‘just cause’, one of which is if a club unlawfully fails to pay a player's salary for two months. That has happened before under Chansiri’s tenure, but issues were ultimately ironed out before anyone actually terminated.

The Star understands that the Professional Footballers' Association is involved in the matter, as you’d expect, and at this point there has still been no definitive timeline for when things will be sorted out.

Speaking after the game, Röhl said of the situation, “I cannot answer too much on this topic. It is not my topic and I am the wrong person to speak about this. Hopefully we can solve this problem, this is very important for the club. But I don’t know, we can just cross our fingers, we cannot influence it.”

The Owls take on Blackburn Rovers in midweek, by which point the club could well be officially under embargo and have earned themselves a three-window registration ban, and with the manager ruling out a play-off push there seems very little left for fans to be optimistic about.