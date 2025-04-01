Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former England international, Danny Murphy, has warned Sheffield Wednesday regarding the latest unpaid wages situation at the club.

It came to light on Monday that the Owls were having a ‘temporary issue’ when it came to paying the players for March, insisting that chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, was working hard to try and rectify the situation.

Fans are concerned given that it’s the latest in a string of such events, with the club being placed under embargo back in November, and though Murphy said that he’s never been in the situation himself where he’s not been paid, he spoke of contractual obligations that would mean players could walk away for free if not paid for a certain period.

“I’ve always been at clubs who have been stable in that respect,” he told talkSPORT. “But I think that you’re so focused on the job, and most lads at Championship level probably won’t be desperately in need of it. Of course different players and ages and levels of finance at clubs can be vast, so some will need it more than others. But if it’s only a very temporary thing then you don’t lose too much focus.

“You wonder how bad it is”

“If it drags on a bit then I can see it having an effect. Because then you’re looking at, ‘Am I getting it?’ And, ‘If I’m not getting it, what’s next?’ You wonder how bad it is.

“Then the problems start at home, because you’re relying on it. Obviously you live to your means to a degree… Some of them will be earning really good money, some not-so-good, but they’ll be relying on the money to pay the mortgage or whatever. It’s all relative.

Sheffield Wednesday have another issue with unpaid wages - Dejphon Chansiri is trying to fix it. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

“If it’s one month, or two at the most, it’s probably not the world as long as it comes. But if it goes past that then it’s a problem, and you’re probably starting to think of exits. You’ll be on the phone to your agent, because there are obligations that if you don’t pay you for a certain time then you can leave for nothing.”

FIFA's Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) outline the circumstances under which a player can terminate their contract with ‘just cause’, one of which is if a club unlawfully fails to pay a player's salary for two months. There is no suggestion - yet, at least - that things will drag on that long at Hillsborough this time around, but it’s certainly food for thought.

