Sheffield Wednesday ‘won’t hesitate’ to use Owls youngsters in FA Cup if required

Darren Moore says that he will have no qualms calling on any Sheffield Wednesday youngsters if required against Fleetwood Town.

Moore has some tough selection calls to make ahead of tonight’s visit to Highbury in the FA Cup, with the Owls having battled to a 1-0 victory over Plymouth just a couple of days ago, and a huge game against Ipswich Town coming up this weekend.

The Owls boss has called upon the likes of Rio Shipston, Bailey Cadamarteri and Luke Cook in cup competitions so far this season – but he admits that their squad decisions will be aided by the fitness of his troops.

Speaking after the Plymouth win, Moore told the media, “We’ll have a look at the conditioning of the boys, we’ll get the messages from the medical and sports science departments, and then come in and look at the shape of it. I’ll have a look at Fleetwood, see the shape of the boys, and then make a decision on who is available - and the squad for that game…

“You’ve seen me include the younger boys in and around the squad, and if needs be then you won’t see me hesitate to use them.”

It’ll be the fourth time that Wednesday have faced Fleetwood in the space of just over a month, so they’ve already done their research, but Moore says there are a couple of elements he still wants to check out.

“We’ve seen a lot of them,” he concluded. “But I’ll still browse over one or two things. The biggest thing for me is the shape of the team - and for us to select the right team to go there.”

Sheffield Wednesday's Bailey Cadamarteri, Rio Shipston and Pierce Charles have all been part of senior squads this year. (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

This evening’s hosts have signed Jack Marriott (Peterborough United), Jayden Stockley (Charlton Athletic), Corrie Ndaba (Ipswich Town) since the two sides last met in the 1-1 draw last month – all of whom have since gone on to make their debuts.

