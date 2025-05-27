TalkSPORT's Simon Jordan says that Saudi Arabian billionaire, Turki Alalshikh, ‘doesn’t want Sheffield Wednesday’ because he’s after a club in the south.

Alalshikh, who is the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority and is reported to have a net worth of around $2.8billion, was previously told by Jordan about the benefits of purchasing the Owls if he fancied a venture into English football, with the discussion coming on the back of the constant talk of a potential takeover from Dejphon Chansiri.

Wednesday fans have held protests against Chansiri’s continued ownership amid numerous off-the-field issues, and The Star has reported that two bids from an American consortium have been rejected in recent months. Alalshikh certainly has the money to purchase the Owls from their current Thai chairman, but Jordan says that he’s not looking to take on a club in the north.

Turki Alalshikh doesn’t want Sheffield Wednesday

Speaking on talkSPORT during his show with Jim White, he said, "It's not just talk, they are interested because they have told me. I have tried to talk to them out of Millwall, because I don't think they are a proper football club - but that’s a different discussion. He likes Millwall and he likes Southampton.

"I suggested Sheffield Wednesday to him, but he doesn’t want Sheffield Wednesday, he doesn’t want a club in the north. He wants a club in the south, and Millwall and Southampton are the two that he thinks are interesting to him.”

Wednesday face the prospect of a turbulent summer with question marks over the future of their manager, many players and - of course - the club as a whole, and as yet there has been no clarity given on a number of those issues.